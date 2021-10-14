TradingView hits $3 billion valuation with $298 million investment

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The world's most popular social network and charting

platform for traders and investors closes $298 million financing round led by

new investor Tiger Global to accelerate the company's mission of helping people

"Look first / Then leap" into the investment markets.



TradingView Inc (https://www.tradingview.com/) , the world's most popular

charting platform and social network for traders and investors, today announced

a new $298 million investment round - led by Tiger Global. The financing takes

the company - with paying customers in over 180 countries worldwide - to a $3

billion valuation.





Denis Globa, CEO and co-founder of TradingView said: "We're excited to bepartnering with Tiger Global. Their global fintech expertise and insights willcontribute significantly to furthering TradingView's vision of informedfinancial trading and investing for the world.""We built this company with the belief that people everywhere want the samething: to be in control of their own economic futures. We work towards this bycreating an environment where all traders and investors can Look first / Thenleap. That it doesn't matter who you are, or where you're from, you'll alwayshave access to the best tools and the best insights to find your right tradingopportunities, then act on them".The investment follows strong growth for the company, which recently reported a400% increase in created accounts, and a 237% increase in visitors to theplatform in the last 18 months. It's now recognized as the world's most popularinvesting website1 - with 30 million monthly users - and in the top 100 mostengaging websites globally on the internet2.The company is also doubling down on its broker relationships and is expectingto partner and integrate with most major brokerage platforms over the next fewyears to allow consumers to trade directly from TradingView, while using theirpreferred financial institutions."TradingView's global reach, strong product offering, and engaged customer basepositions the company to be the default social network and financial analysisplatform used by all traders and investors," said Alex Cook, Partner, TigerGlobal. "We're looking forward to helping Denis and the team realize thisambition and expand the company's market leadership position."https://www.tradingview.com/1 According to SimilarWeb data.https://www.similarweb.com/website/tradingview.com/ Accessed September 7, 20212 According to Alexa Rank data. https://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/tradingview.comAccessed September 7, 2021