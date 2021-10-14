TradingView hits $3 billion valuation with $298 million investment
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.10.2021, 19:00 | 33 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - The world's most popular social network and charting
platform for traders and investors closes $298 million financing round led by
new investor Tiger Global to accelerate the company's mission of helping people
"Look first / Then leap" into the investment markets.
TradingView Inc (https://www.tradingview.com/) , the world's most popular
charting platform and social network for traders and investors, today announced
a new $298 million investment round - led by Tiger Global. The financing takes
the company - with paying customers in over 180 countries worldwide - to a $3
billion valuation.
platform for traders and investors closes $298 million financing round led by
new investor Tiger Global to accelerate the company's mission of helping people
"Look first / Then leap" into the investment markets.
TradingView Inc (https://www.tradingview.com/) , the world's most popular
charting platform and social network for traders and investors, today announced
a new $298 million investment round - led by Tiger Global. The financing takes
the company - with paying customers in over 180 countries worldwide - to a $3
billion valuation.
Denis Globa, CEO and co-founder of TradingView said: "We're excited to be
partnering with Tiger Global. Their global fintech expertise and insights will
contribute significantly to furthering TradingView's vision of informed
financial trading and investing for the world."
"We built this company with the belief that people everywhere want the same
thing: to be in control of their own economic futures. We work towards this by
creating an environment where all traders and investors can Look first / Then
leap. That it doesn't matter who you are, or where you're from, you'll always
have access to the best tools and the best insights to find your right trading
opportunities, then act on them".
The investment follows strong growth for the company, which recently reported a
400% increase in created accounts, and a 237% increase in visitors to the
platform in the last 18 months. It's now recognized as the world's most popular
investing website1 - with 30 million monthly users - and in the top 100 most
engaging websites globally on the internet2.
The company is also doubling down on its broker relationships and is expecting
to partner and integrate with most major brokerage platforms over the next few
years to allow consumers to trade directly from TradingView, while using their
preferred financial institutions.
"TradingView's global reach, strong product offering, and engaged customer base
positions the company to be the default social network and financial analysis
platform used by all traders and investors," said Alex Cook, Partner, Tiger
Global. "We're looking forward to helping Denis and the team realize this
ambition and expand the company's market leadership position."
https://www.tradingview.com/
1 According to SimilarWeb data.
https://www.similarweb.com/website/tradingview.com/ Accessed September 7, 2021
2 According to Alexa Rank data. https://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/tradingview.com
Accessed September 7, 2021
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660567/Stocktrader.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159241/5046765
OTS: TradingView
partnering with Tiger Global. Their global fintech expertise and insights will
contribute significantly to furthering TradingView's vision of informed
financial trading and investing for the world."
"We built this company with the belief that people everywhere want the same
thing: to be in control of their own economic futures. We work towards this by
creating an environment where all traders and investors can Look first / Then
leap. That it doesn't matter who you are, or where you're from, you'll always
have access to the best tools and the best insights to find your right trading
opportunities, then act on them".
The investment follows strong growth for the company, which recently reported a
400% increase in created accounts, and a 237% increase in visitors to the
platform in the last 18 months. It's now recognized as the world's most popular
investing website1 - with 30 million monthly users - and in the top 100 most
engaging websites globally on the internet2.
The company is also doubling down on its broker relationships and is expecting
to partner and integrate with most major brokerage platforms over the next few
years to allow consumers to trade directly from TradingView, while using their
preferred financial institutions.
"TradingView's global reach, strong product offering, and engaged customer base
positions the company to be the default social network and financial analysis
platform used by all traders and investors," said Alex Cook, Partner, Tiger
Global. "We're looking forward to helping Denis and the team realize this
ambition and expand the company's market leadership position."
https://www.tradingview.com/
1 According to SimilarWeb data.
https://www.similarweb.com/website/tradingview.com/ Accessed September 7, 2021
2 According to Alexa Rank data. https://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/tradingview.com
Accessed September 7, 2021
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660567/Stocktrader.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159241/5046765
OTS: TradingView
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0