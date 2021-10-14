First American Title Wins Best Underwriter Website for Company’s Multicultural Resources Center

The newly refreshed site hosts educational information, including a suite of 14 videos, on a wide range of topics related to buying and selling a home, including explanations of the title and settlement process, cyber security tips and more in six languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.

First American Title Insurance Company , a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that its Multicultural Resources Center , won the American Land Title Association’s (ALTA) 2021 Title Webbie Award for best underwriter website. First American’s Multicultural Resources Center provides clear and concise information to help consumers better understand real estate transfer in the United States.

“First American is committed to enhancing the customer experience for all home buyers and sellers,” said Chris Leavell, First American’s chief operating officer. “Buyers and sellers need understandable, expert information to help navigate the real estate process. Since language should not prevent our customers from transacting real estate with confidence, First American’s Multicultural Resources Center offers educational information and videos that can be viewed and shared from any device.”

In addition to its Multicultural Resources Center, the company offers educational materials in 24 languages, including more than 70 pieces in Spanish alone.

“I commend First American Title for its leadership in recognizing the diversity and diverse needs of modern home buyers,” said Diane Tomb, CEO of ALTA. “Providing access to helpful information in six languages is critical to creating informed home buyers, which supports the entire title insurance industry.”

About First American Title Insurance Company

First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005823/en/