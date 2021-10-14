checkAd

Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the Healthcare Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 19:00  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), « Onxeo », a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, today announced the appointment of Dr Robert L. Coleman and Dr Jacques Mallet as independent members of the Board of Directors.

Robert L. Coleman, MD, is the Chief Scientific Officer of US Oncology Network (“The Network”), one of the U.S. largest networks dedicated to advancing high-quality, evidence-based cancer care and research, with more than 400 clinical studies underway and gathering over 1400 physicians. Prior to joining the US Oncology Network in 2020, Dr Coleman served as executive director of MD Anderson's Cancer Network Research Program. Additionally, he was a professor and also served as the Ann Rife Cox Chair in Gynecology at The University of Texas. Dr Coleman's work has been featured in over 500 publications focusing on the role of novel therapies in ovarian cancer, such as the incorporation of PARP inhibitors in the treatment strategy.

Jacques Mallet, MD, served as SVP - Head of Portfolio Analytics/Corporate Strategy and Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Sanofi and is currently board member of several listed or private companies in the health technology sector. He brings to Onxeo more than 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience within R&D, Pipeline Development and Corporate Strategy and a unique insight gained in life sciences both in Europe and the United States as a venture capitalist. Prior to this, Mr Mallet had been responsible for investments at Auriga Partners, a key life sciences specialized private-equity firm in France, and held some executive positions in global consulting firms such as Monitor Deloitte and Accenture.

Dr Robert L. Coleman, new independent member of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, declared: "I am very honored to join the Board of Directors of Onxeo. As a cancer specialist, I have dedicated my entire career to improving the way we treat several types of cancer and I’m thrilled to bring my experience to support the development of Onxeo and its pipeline internationally, notably through clinical development in the United-States. Based on the extensive dataset collected so far by the team, I believe AsiDNA could change cancer treatment paradigm, especially in some selected combinations and represents a promising way to help patients in need.”

Seite 1 von 3
Onxeo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the Healthcare Sector Regulatory News: Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), « Onxeo », a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Continental Cement Company Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(23) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...