Slay Vampire Appliances Lurking in Your Home this Halloween

Halloween is near, so you’d better beware of vampires.

But it is not your blood these vampires are after – it’s your energy bill. Vampire appliances lurk in your home, sucking up electricity day and night. This energy suck can add an extra 10% to your monthly utility bill, increasing the average American household’s annual electric bill by $100- $200.

Pressing the off button on an appliance or electronic devices doesn’t mean it stops drawing power. Energy vampires are appliances and devices that still use energy while powered down and they are all over your home.