Taking a Solar TukTuk to the Mobility Congress / Future Hamburg Award winners present their business ideas at the World Congress for Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in Hamburg

14.10.2021, 19:25  |  38   |   |   

Hamburg (ots) - The companies Breeze Technologies and Infinite Mobility were
honoured with Hamburg's international startup award. The impact startups from
Norway and Germany impressed award jury with their solutions for more
sustainable life in the city of the future. The KONVOI and Blue Atlas Robotics
teams also received bonus prizes from the award partner homePORT. With the
support of the City of Hamburg, these four prize-winners can now present their
concepts from 11 to 15 October 2021 at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg. The
focus there is on smart mobility and the digitalization of the transport sector.
A Startup Area links industry experts, companies and promising founders from the
fields of mobility and transport.

The Startup Area at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg gives 45 innovative
startups from all around the world the chance to get in touch with mobility
experts, companies and potential investors. As the main focus of this year's
Future Hamburg Award was on startups in mobility and logistics it is beneficial
that four winning teams can also be present at the ITS World Congress.

The Norwegian startup Infinite Mobility present their concept for a solar
electric tricycle at congress-exhibition: Solar PV provides 30 to 40 km per
extends range. Their lightweight vehicle can be used for Last-Mile Delivery &
Urban Mobility. Love Lupi, founder and CEO/COO of Infinite Mobility, explains,
"Our technology breaks with the current status quo in mobility, for many
investors this is moonshot thinking. Here at ITS World Congress, many investors
and automotive experts were interested in our solution and recognize its massive
potential."

First prize winner of the Future Hamburg Award, Breeze Technologies, is also
attending the ITS World Congress. The company's cloud- and AI-based software for
evaluating and improving air quality in inner cities took the award's top spot.
In addition, the first place will give Breeze Technologies access to one of the
leading international startup programs of Plug and Play in Silicon Valley.
Before heading out West, however, Hamburg is the perfect place to be this week
to develop business interests even further.

"The leading experts for transport and mobility are present here - the mobility
industry in particular is a decisive factor for urban air quality", says Robert
Heinecke, founder and CEO of Breeze Technologies. "You notice here that Hamburg
is at the cutting edge when it comes to innovative logistics. We are also really
looking forward to finding out what opportunities await us during our stay in
Silicon Valley."

The ITS World Congress gives the City of Hamburg the opportunity to present
itself as a showroom for future mobility - the real laboratory homePORT from the
Hamburg Port Authority presents innovations that can be trialled at its own
testing site in Hamburg. These are the perfect conditions for Blue Atlas
Robotics and KONVOI as the recipients of the Future Hamburg Award bonus prize,
which was awarded by homePORT.

The value of the connections between cities and startups is also shown in the
positive developments by the winning teams of the Future Hamburg Award from
other economic sectors. Traceless Materials, for example, announced further
successes shortly after receiving the prize bestowed by the Startup Unit Hamburg
and Hamburg Marketing. Besides investments worth millions of euros, the startup
managed to acquire the Otto Group as a strong cooperation partner for its
sustainable packaging materials.

More Information at: http://future.hamburg

Contact:

Picture (for editorial use):
Love Lupi, founder and CEO/COO of Infinite Mobility presents the concept of a
solar tuk tuk at ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg
Copyright: Lucas Betz / Hamburg Marketing
High-Resolution Downloadlink (24 MB)
https://mediaserver.marketing.hamburg.de/transfer/0c99b642a35f4994c47cb93d5acf2f
aecb489dba45aeaf7f825294fbc9e0af1d

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75051/5046821
OTS: Hamburg Marketing GmbH



