Taking a Solar TukTuk to the Mobility Congress / Future Hamburg Award winners present their business ideas at the World Congress for Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in Hamburg

Hamburg (ots) - The companies Breeze Technologies and Infinite Mobility were

honoured with Hamburg's international startup award. The impact startups from

Norway and Germany impressed award jury with their solutions for more

sustainable life in the city of the future. The KONVOI and Blue Atlas Robotics

teams also received bonus prizes from the award partner homePORT. With the

support of the City of Hamburg, these four prize-winners can now present their

concepts from 11 to 15 October 2021 at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg. The

focus there is on smart mobility and the digitalization of the transport sector.

A Startup Area links industry experts, companies and promising founders from the

fields of mobility and transport.



The Startup Area at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg gives 45 innovative

startups from all around the world the chance to get in touch with mobility

experts, companies and potential investors. As the main focus of this year's

Future Hamburg Award was on startups in mobility and logistics it is beneficial

that four winning teams can also be present at the ITS World Congress.







electric tricycle at congress-exhibition: Solar PV provides 30 to 40 km per

extends range. Their lightweight vehicle can be used for Last-Mile Delivery &

Urban Mobility. Love Lupi, founder and CEO/COO of Infinite Mobility, explains,

"Our technology breaks with the current status quo in mobility, for many

investors this is moonshot thinking. Here at ITS World Congress, many investors

and automotive experts were interested in our solution and recognize its massive

potential."



First prize winner of the Future Hamburg Award, Breeze Technologies, is also

attending the ITS World Congress. The company's cloud- and AI-based software for

evaluating and improving air quality in inner cities took the award's top spot.

In addition, the first place will give Breeze Technologies access to one of the

leading international startup programs of Plug and Play in Silicon Valley.

Before heading out West, however, Hamburg is the perfect place to be this week

to develop business interests even further.



"The leading experts for transport and mobility are present here - the mobility

industry in particular is a decisive factor for urban air quality", says Robert

Heinecke, founder and CEO of Breeze Technologies. "You notice here that Hamburg

is at the cutting edge when it comes to innovative logistics. We are also really

looking forward to finding out what opportunities await us during our stay in

Silicon Valley."



The ITS World Congress gives the City of Hamburg the opportunity to present

itself as a showroom for future mobility - the real laboratory homePORT from the

Hamburg Port Authority presents innovations that can be trialled at its own

testing site in Hamburg. These are the perfect conditions for Blue Atlas

Robotics and KONVOI as the recipients of the Future Hamburg Award bonus prize,

which was awarded by homePORT.



The value of the connections between cities and startups is also shown in the

positive developments by the winning teams of the Future Hamburg Award from

other economic sectors. Traceless Materials, for example, announced further

successes shortly after receiving the prize bestowed by the Startup Unit Hamburg

and Hamburg Marketing. Besides investments worth millions of euros, the startup

managed to acquire the Otto Group as a strong cooperation partner for its

sustainable packaging materials.



More Information at: http://future.hamburg



Contact:



Picture (for editorial use):

Love Lupi, founder and CEO/COO of Infinite Mobility presents the concept of a

solar tuk tuk at ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg

Copyright: Lucas Betz / Hamburg Marketing

High-Resolution Downloadlink (24 MB)

https://mediaserver.marketing.hamburg.de/transfer/0c99b642a35f4994c47cb93d5acf2f

aecb489dba45aeaf7f825294fbc9e0af1d



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75051/5046821

OTS: Hamburg Marketing GmbH





The Norwegian startup Infinite Mobility present their concept for a solarelectric tricycle at congress-exhibition: Solar PV provides 30 to 40 km perextends range. Their lightweight vehicle can be used for Last-Mile Delivery &Urban Mobility. Love Lupi, founder and CEO/COO of Infinite Mobility, explains,"Our technology breaks with the current status quo in mobility, for manyinvestors this is moonshot thinking. Here at ITS World Congress, many investorsand automotive experts were interested in our solution and recognize its massivepotential."First prize winner of the Future Hamburg Award, Breeze Technologies, is alsoattending the ITS World Congress. The company's cloud- and AI-based software forevaluating and improving air quality in inner cities took the award's top spot.In addition, the first place will give Breeze Technologies access to one of theleading international startup programs of Plug and Play in Silicon Valley.Before heading out West, however, Hamburg is the perfect place to be this weekto develop business interests even further."The leading experts for transport and mobility are present here - the mobilityindustry in particular is a decisive factor for urban air quality", says RobertHeinecke, founder and CEO of Breeze Technologies. "You notice here that Hamburgis at the cutting edge when it comes to innovative logistics. We are also reallylooking forward to finding out what opportunities await us during our stay inSilicon Valley."The ITS World Congress gives the City of Hamburg the opportunity to presentitself as a showroom for future mobility - the real laboratory homePORT from theHamburg Port Authority presents innovations that can be trialled at its owntesting site in Hamburg. These are the perfect conditions for Blue AtlasRobotics and KONVOI as the recipients of the Future Hamburg Award bonus prize,which was awarded by homePORT.The value of the connections between cities and startups is also shown in thepositive developments by the winning teams of the Future Hamburg Award fromother economic sectors. Traceless Materials, for example, announced furthersuccesses shortly after receiving the prize bestowed by the Startup Unit Hamburgand Hamburg Marketing. Besides investments worth millions of euros, the startupmanaged to acquire the Otto Group as a strong cooperation partner for itssustainable packaging materials.More Information at: http://future.hamburgContact:Picture (for editorial use):Love Lupi, founder and CEO/COO of Infinite Mobility presents the concept of asolar tuk tuk at ITS World Congress 2021 in HamburgCopyright: Lucas Betz / Hamburg MarketingHigh-Resolution Downloadlink (24 MB)https://mediaserver.marketing.hamburg.de/transfer/0c99b642a35f4994c47cb93d5acf2faecb489dba45aeaf7f825294fbc9e0af1dAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75051/5046821OTS: Hamburg Marketing GmbH