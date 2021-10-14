PLx Pharma, Inc. Issues Statement on Recent USPTF Recommendations on Aspirin Therapy for Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease; PLx’s VAZALORE Specifically Indicated for Secondary Prevention
Aspirin remains an established practice for the prevention of another heart attack or clot-related stroke
SPARTA, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected
PLxGuard drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products, with its lead products VAZALORE 325 mg and VAZALORE 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as
“VAZALORE”), today issued a statement on recent United States Preventive Services Task Force (“USPTF”) recommendations on aspirin therapy for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease.
There has been some confusion regarding recent reports in the media regarding the USPTF recommended guidelines on the use of aspirin in primary prevention of cardiovascular disease. The draft recommendations issued by the USPTF pertain to the use of aspirin for the prevention of a first cardiovascular event, and do not pertain to those who have already had a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or clot-related stroke and are taking aspirin based on their doctor’s recommendation.
“VAZALORE’s targeted population is those patients with a history of cardiovascular disease and who are already on a physician prescribed aspirin therapy to help prevent another heart attack or clot-related stroke,” said Natasha Giordano, President and CEO of PLx Pharma. “As cardiologists continue to recommend aspirin for their cardiovascular disease patients, VAZALORE is an innovative aspirin with its unique delivery system designed to help protect the stomach. We strongly recommend patients consult with their doctors before starting or stopping aspirin therapy.”
Several years ago, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association updated their recommendations to limit the use of aspirin in patients without established cardiovascular disease. Their recommendations, which are closely followed by cardiologists, state that aspirin is an established practice for the secondary prevention of a heart attack or clot-related stroke.
VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule allows for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption to help prevent another heart attack or clot-related stroke.
