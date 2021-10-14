checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS RECORDS STRONG TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE IMPROVEMENTS IN Q3 2021 AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2021, 19:35  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS RECORDS STRONG TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE IMPROVEMENTS IN Q3 2021 AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2021

14-Oct-2021 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Metzingen, October 14, 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Hugo Boss AG!
Short
Basispreis 55,52€
Hebel 14,12
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 48,68€
Hebel 12,49
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

HUGO BOSS RECORDS STRONG TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE IMPROVEMENTS IN Q3 2021
AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2021

- Currency-adjusted Group sales increase 40% to EUR 755 million,
up 7% vs. Q3 2019

- EBIT amounts to EUR 85 million, up 3% vs. Q3 2019

- FY 2021 outlook: Currency-adjusted Group sales now expected to increase by around 40% against the prior year; EBIT now expected between EUR 175 million and EUR 200 million


In light of a further strong acceleration in its business recovery in the third quarter of 2021, for the first time, HUGO BOSS recorded sales and earnings above pre-pandemic levels, thereby significantly exceeding overall market expectations. On a preliminary basis, currency-adjusted Group sales increased 40% as compared to the prior-year period. In Group currency, revenues were up 42%, totaling EUR 755 million in the three-month period (Q3 2020: EUR 533 million). Compared to the third quarter of 2019, currency-adjusted Group sales increased 7% (Q3 2019: EUR 720 million), driven by a particular strong performance in Europe and the Americas.

In the third quarter of 2021, on a preliminary basis, HUGO BOSS generated an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 85 million, well above the prior-year level (Q3 2020: EUR 15 million). This development reflects the strong Group sales development as well as operating expense leverage, particularly within own retail. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, EBIT was up 3% (Q3 2019: EUR 83 million).

In light of the strong top- and bottom-line performance in the third quarter, HUGO BOSS increases its outlook for the current fiscal year. The Company now forecasts Group sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by around 40% currency-adjusted (prior guidance: currency-adjusted increase between 30% and 35%; 2020: EUR 1,946 million), with contribution expected from all regions. EBIT is now forecast to come to a level of between EUR 175 million and EUR 200 million in fiscal year 2021 (prior guidance: between EUR 125 million and EUR 175 million; 2020: minus EUR 236 million).

If you have any questions, please contact:


Christian Stöhr
Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7123 94-87563
E-mail: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com

14-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)712 394-0
Fax: +49 (0)712 394-80259
E-mail: info@hugoboss.com
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
WKN: A1PHFF
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1240968

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1240968  14-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240968&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHugo Boss Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Hugo Boss News
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS RECORDS STRONG TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE IMPROVEMENTS IN Q3 2021 AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: HUGO BOSS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS RECORDS STRONG TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE IMPROVEMENTS IN Q3 2021 AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2021 14-Oct-2021 / 19:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Neue Rekorde bei Umsatz, Ergebnissen und Profitabilität
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erzielt Auftragseingang von über 1,8 Gigawatt im dritten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Start des DeutschlandCard Gastro-Portals mit rund 1.400 teilnehmenden Betrieben ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:37 UhrHugo Boss Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations; Outlook Raised
PLX AI | Analysen
19:35 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: HUGO BOSS AG: HUGO BOSS ERZIELT DEUTLICHE UMSATZ- UND ERGEBNISSTEIGERUNG IN Q3 2021 UND ERHÖHT PROGNOSE FÜR DAS JAHR 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:24 UhrGOLDMAN SACHS stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
11.10.21ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Ziel für Hugo Boss auf 66 Euro - 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
11.10.21RBC stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
11.10.21JEFFERIES stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
07.10.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
07.10.21RBC stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.10.21Hugo Boss Demand Spike Could Be Short-Lived, Bank of America Says
PLX AI | Analysen
04.10.21NORDLB stuft Hugo Boss auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen