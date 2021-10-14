Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) (“CGI” or “the Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share payable on December 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021 (“the Dividend”). The Dividend is a capital gains dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).



Since CGI qualifies as an investment corporation for Canadian income tax purposes, the payment of capital gains dividends allows the Company to recover taxes paid, or payable, on realized capital gains. Non-residents of Canada will not be subject to Canadian withholding tax on the Dividend.