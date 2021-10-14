Grand Opening of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University

Made possible by a $1.5 million gift from CSU alumna and Panacea Life Sciences CEO, Leslie Buttorff, the center boasts state-of-the-art chemical separation and analysis instrumentation that will enable foundational research in the chemistry of …

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI), soon to be Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium cannabinoid company located in Golden, Colorado, along with Colorado State University's (CSU) College of Natural Sciences, announces the grand opening of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center at CSU. Following more than a year of planning, the teams are excited to officially launch the grand opening on October 19, 2021.

Made possible by a $1.5 million gift from CSU alumna and Panacea Life Sciences CEO, Leslie Buttorff, the center boasts state-of-the-art chemical separation and analysis instrumentation that will enable foundational research in the chemistry of cannabinoids

Foto: Accesswire

Panacea's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. James Baumgartner states, "The cannabinoid research lab will conduct numerous studies and clinical research that will extend our knowledge of how cannabis extracts affect human and animal health. Panacea will work through the center to form multiple research collaborations as well as perform our own studies in multiple therapeutic areas."

The Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center will be housed in the Chemistry Building in the heart of campus. The center is expected to be a leader in cannabinoid research nation and world-wide as the industry continues to grow at a rate of over 21% (CAGR from 2021-2028) with a current market size value in 2021 of $3.5 billion, revenue is forecasted to hit $13.4 billion by 2028.

The one-of-a-kind center, made possible by a $1.5 million gift from CSU alumna and Panacea Life Sciences CEO, Leslie Buttorff, boasts state-of-the-art chemical separation and analysis instrumentation that will enable foundational research in the chemistry of cannabinoids, including medically relevant, THC-free cannabidiol. Jan Nerger, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences at Colorado State University, and Panacea's Buttorff created, designed, and funded the research center in 2020 with the primary goal of it serving as a springboard for CSU-based research that is focused on new and emerging cannabinoids with implications for human and animal health.