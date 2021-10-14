checkAd

INNOVO Partners with Joan Lunden and Jamie Hess on Women's Health Educational Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 19:47  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's pelvic health brand INNOVO, an FDA-cleared medical device that delivers perfect Kegels through electrical stimulation, is partnering with journalist and author, Joan Lunden and her daughter, wellness expert Jamie Hess. Today, this powerful partnership launches a women's health initiative aimed to educate women on aging and all the changes that occur during this time, including Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) and resulting bladder leakage.

INNOVO, an FDA-cleared medical device that delivers perfect Kegels through electrical stimulation

In celebration of her new book, Why Did I Come Into This Room? Ms. Lunden is on a mission to get women to open up about aging and everything they go through during the perimenopausal and menopausal stage.  She wrote the book as a guide for women of all ages, including younger women in their 40s – like her daughter – so they understand the effects of the aging process and can be proactive in determining their best forms of care.

"I want to make sure that, as moms, we educate ourselves and our daughters about aging and that we take the taboo out of this conversation," says Ms. Lunden. With INNOVO, we are creating an open dialog about the aging process and how we can better take care of our health and our happiness to age more successfully. This includes tackling the root cause of bladder leaks, an issue that affects one in three women."

INNOVO is equally passionate about women's health education. Co-created by Dr. Ruth Maher, Chair of the Dept. of Physical Therapy at PCOM, the clinically-proven, at-home pelvic floor exerciser uses non-invasive, neuromuscular electrical stimulation to strengthen and improve the coordination of the pelvic floor muscles from the inside out, stopping leakage where it starts. 87% of women who used INNOVO in a published, FDA-reviewed clinical trial were dry or nearly dry after the 12-week regimen1. The brand is outspoken in breaking the silence around urinary incontinence and helping women regain control of their bodies and their lives.

"For the longest time, women have been "on mute" when dealing with the issue of bladder leaks," says Dr. Maher, who founded INNOVO. "This has been compounded by pad companies offering little advice or hope other than a pad/panty liner, thus normalizing bladder leaks as something women just have to live with. But it wasn't a normal life for women with bladder leaks also known as SUI. They were living smaller lives. They put on weight, restricted or stopped exercising, avoided sex, and had relationships ruined. Men can talk about erectile dysfunction. Women can't talk about bladder leaks, but they deserve a voice and they should know where to turn to for help." 

As a leading wellness coach, Mrs. Hess is a proud partner in the pelvic health conversation. As a television contributor and wellness influencer known as @NYCfitfam, Mrs. Hess has been a long-time marathon runner, but found her running curbed when she began experiencing leaking after having two children. She would wear dark leggings to hide her pee stains as she ran from borough to borough. She turned to INNOVO and within months was back to running races leak-free. Now, along with her mother, she's igniting the conversation around women's health in tandem with her nutritional training. 

"Leaking doesn't just happen to women 'of a certain age,'" says Mrs. Hess. "It happens to young women, too, especially new moms. I found INNOVO after years of physical therapy and going to doctors, and it was the only product that helped eliminate my leaks. I'm proud to join my mom and INNOVO in starting the dialog and helping all women live their best lives, leak-free."

To learn more about INNOVO, visit myinnovo.com.

Press Contact: Semra Iljazi, 862.686.9676, iljazipr@gmail.com

1.     R. Dmochowski – Novel external electrical muscle stimulation device for the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence: randomized controlled noninferiority trial versus intravaginal electrical stimulation. ICS Conference 2018

INNOVO Partners with Joan Lunden and Jamie Hess

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660511/Innovo_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660597/INNOVO_Photo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INNOVO Partners with Joan Lunden and Jamie Hess on Women's Health Educational Initiative NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Women's pelvic health brand INNOVO, an FDA-cleared medical device that delivers perfect Kegels through electrical stimulation, is partnering with journalist and author, Joan Lunden and her daughter, wellness …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
Graphite Sales to Surpass US$ 50 Bn by 2031; Synthetic Graphite to Remain Top-Choice among Key ...
Empire State Building Partners With Bronx Brewery As Second Vendor In ESB Pop-Up Program To Offer ...
Thermal Management in the Silicon Carbide Revolution, Discussed by IDTechEx
Globalization Partners Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
Fimatix completes acquisition of Testing Performance
Embracer Group acquires mobile game developer Jufeng Studio and eight mobile titles
ProtectedSeas Completes First Atlas of European Marine Protected Area Regulations
Riding the mmWave for a Full-blast 5G Experience with NEXCOM's Professional uCPE
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI