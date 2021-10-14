Siemens Canada celebrates 50 years of manufacturing excellence at Drummondville, Quebec plant

The Siemens’ Drummondville plant opened its doors in 1971 and has since been supplying high-quality, reliable, and safe electrical products. Over the course of 50 years, the plant has sized, scaled and pivoted in response to shifting market conditions. Drummondville has weathered difficult periods, including economic downturns, political shifts and most recently, the pandemic. At the same time, the facility has celebrated many high points, including recognition as one of the top performing factories across Siemens in 190 countries globally.

DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens Canada celebrated the 50 th anniversary of its Drummondville manufacturing facility with a look back at the plant’s milestones and accomplishments, as well as an eye to the future of manufacturing and continued investment. Siemens employees, executives and customers were joined by government officials, media and our special guest, the Mayor of Drummondville Alain Carrier for a hybrid in-person and virtual event in a socially distanced affair at the plant today.

“In 2021, in a time like no other, I am proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Siemens’ Drummondville factory,” said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. “The facility is an example of modern manufacturing, thanks in large part to a highly-skilled workforce, award-winning operational efficiency and progressive technology in-house."

Siemens Canada expects Drummondville to continue being a significant contributor to the domestic market, especially as the market moves to Industry 4.0. Whether supporting global entrants operating within Canada’s borders or helping local players succeed, Drummondville will continue to offer made-in-Canada products. In 2021 the plant will implement the first module of Siemens PLM software, a development that will significantly enhance supply and production planning. The facility will also embrace automation and robotics with the installation of cooperative robots, thereby increasing safety and security, and enhancing the quality and consistency of outputs and the throughput of the plant.

"The city of Drummondville and the Société de développement économique de Drummondville would like to congratulate Siemens on its 50th anniversary and wish it success for the many years to come!”, said Alain Carrier, Mayor of Drummondville and President of the Société de développement économique de Drummondville.

In honour of the 50th anniversary, employees and their families gathered for an outdoor event on Saturday, September 25th 2021 and a commemorative book was produced. View the book HERE.

About Siemens Canada

Siemens Canada is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers since 1912. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. As of September 30, 2021, the company has approximately 2,500 employees from coast-to-coast and 24 office and production facilities across Canada. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca.

Siemens Canada

Laura Heidbuechel

Phone: 1.289.952.1600

E-mail: laura.heidbuechel@siemens.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/siemenscanada

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92a07597-9930-452a ...



