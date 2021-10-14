checkAd

American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as President of California and Hawaii American Water

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that Rich Svindland, currently president of California and Hawaii American Water, has been named president of Missouri American Water. Svindland replaces Deborah Dewey, who is retiring from the company.

Additionally, Kevin Tilden, currently serving as vice president of Business Development, Communications and External Affairs, has been named president of California and Hawaii American Water. All changes are effective October 14, 2021.

“This is an exciting day for our company to be able to promote two highly experienced, long-time American Water employees,” said Cheryl Norton, executive vice president and COO of American Water. “Both Rich and Kevin fully embrace our values of safety, teamwork and inclusion. They know how to build teams effectively and they understand the importance of putting our customers first while making the communities we serve stronger.”

“Rich and Kevin are great examples of American Water’s leadership bench strength and I know they look forward to these new roles,” added Norton.

Svindland, now serves as president of California American Water and Hawaii American Water where he and his team are responsible for the operation of water and wastewater systems across California and Hawaii serving approximately 880,000 people.

Svindland is a professional engineer with more than 30 years of experience in the water and wastewater industry, working as an engineering consultant and in utility management. Prior to his current role, he served as vice president of Operations for California American Water and vice president of Engineering for California American Water and Hawaii American Water.

Prior to his roles in California, Svindland worked extensively in American Water's southeast region on various projects and was named 2003 Civil Engineer of the Year in Industry by the Kentucky section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Svindland received his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Georgia Tech and a master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky. He is a member of the American Society of Engineers, American Water Works Association, Water Environment Federation and Design Build Institute of America.

Tilden currently oversees community and government relations, public and customer outreach, customer communications, business development, conservation and customer service for California and Hawaii American Water.

Wertpapier


