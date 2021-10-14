checkAd

Changes in Eimskip’s Executive Management

Böðvar Örn Kristinsson has been appointed interim Executive Vice President of Iceland Domestic Operations. Guðmundur Nikulásson who has held the position since 2009 will be stepping aside due to health reasons. At the same time, domestic Iceland terminal operations, that has been a part of Iceland Domestic Operations division, will now be a part of the Operations divisions lead by Chief Operational Officer, Hilmar Pétur Valgarðsson. Iceland Domestic Operations will be responsible for land transportation and warehouse operations in Iceland.

Böðvar Örn has worked for Eimskip for 17 years in projects related to Iceland domestic transport e.g. in sales and as operations manager. For the past years he has worked as senior manager of Iceland Land Transport division and therefore he has extensive knowledge of the Company as well as the transportation industry.

Böðvar holds a B.S. degree in business from Bifrost University and a M.Sc. in transportation economics and logistics from Erasmus University in Rotterdam. Böðvar is married to Þórdís Ómarsdóttir and they have three children.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354  825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.

