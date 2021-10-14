checkAd

Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. and Name Change

Autor: Accesswire
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Karsten Energy Corp. ("Karsten" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 11, 2021, it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") with Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ("Final Bell") and the shareholders of Final Bell with respect to the proposed business combination between the Company and Final Bell, a leading provider of end-to-end products and expertise to leading cannabis brands.

In connection with entering into the Agreement, Karsten expects to change its name to "Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.". It is also issuing an additional $0.8 million of subordinated convertible notes for general corporate purposes. Pursuant to the Agreement, on closing the board of directors of the Company will be reconstituted to consist of directors approved by Final Bell.

Per the Agreement, Karsten will acquire all of the currently outstanding shares of Final Bell in exchange for approximately 0.87 newly created proportionate voting shares of Karsten for each share of Final Bell. The Company currently expects that approximately 1,873,101 proportionate voting shares of the Company will be issued pursuant to the transaction.

The transactions under the Agreement are subject to customary conditions, including, among other things, the listing of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In connection with the Agreement, Karsten expects to call a meeting of its shareholders to amend its share capital such that its common shares will be known as subordinate voting shares and to create a new class of shares, known as proportionate voting shares. The proportionate voting shares and subordinate voting shares will have the same rights, be equal in all respects and will be treated by the Company as if they were shares of one class only. Proportionate voting shares will at any time, at the option of the holder, and subject to certain conditions, be convertible into subordinate voting shares at a ratio of 100 subordinate voting shares for each proportionate voting share. Prior to conversion, each proportionate voting share will carry 100 votes per share (compared to one vote per subordinate voting share).

