Karsten Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Reverse Takeover by Final Bell Holdings, Inc. and Name Change

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Karsten Energy Corp. ("Karsten" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 11, 2021, it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") with Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ("Final Bell") and the shareholders of Final Bell with respect to the proposed business combination between the Company and Final Bell, a leading provider of end-to-end products and expertise to leading cannabis brands. In connection with entering into the Agreement, Karsten expects to change its name to "Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.". It is also issuing an additional $0.8 million of subordinated convertible notes for general corporate purposes. Pursuant to the Agreement, on closing the board of directors of the Company will be reconstituted to consist of directors approved by Final Bell.