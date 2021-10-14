checkAd

Dalrada Corporation Reports Increase of 189% in Revenues and a Net Operating Profit in Audited Fiscal 2021 Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021   

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) has reported financial results for the fiscal year 2021. Dalrada’s subsidiaries – Dalrada Precision, Dalrada Health, and Dalrada Technology – provide high-value, innovative, alternative solutions to institutions, businesses, and consumers worldwide. In fiscal year 2021, Dalrada reported revenues of $3,406,684 representing a 189% increase, compared to $1,178,154 in 2020 the year prior.

Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada, states, "This is an indication of each business unit’s potential as we continue to execute and expand our business plans."

Dalrada is achieving the objectives set for each business segment, as its subsidiaries continue to provide value with timely product & service launches in health & wellness, information technology, industrial engineering & clean energy markets. The increase in 2021 performance at Dalrada resulted from the growth of all its subsidiaries. Highlights include:

DALRADA TECHNOLOGY - During fiscal 2021, as businesses continue to seek digital transformation of operations, Prakat Solutions, Inc (“Prakat”) expanded its staff, industry alliances and procured three significant client engagements. Also, in support of digital accessibility and ADA compliance, Prakat sponsored and hosted Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) for the seventh consecutive year.

DALRADA HEALTH - Dalrada Health significantly expanded its capabilities in fiscal 2021 with the acquisition of IHG (International Health Group), Pacific Stem Cells, and with the launch of Empower Genomics. In addition, Dalrada’s GlanHealth non-toxic sanitizing solutions launched a white label program for its consumer products. During fiscal 2021, Dalrada Health completed patient studies for its CerVIA visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA) kits.

Dalrada Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Payal Keswarpu, presented Dalrada’s cerVIA clinical study results at the 17th World Congress for Cervical Pathology and Colposcopy.

DALRADA PRECISION - Dalrada Precision’s Likido increased revenues during fiscal 2021, as it was primarily an R&D entity during fiscal 2020. During the year 2021, Likido completed the development and testing of its flagship product LikidoONE and the LikidoCRYO. The Company is preparing for customer site installations and a ramp-up of manufacturing. Also, Dalrada Precision’s Ignite Industrial Technologies launched its Ignite and Extreme line of eco-friendly cleaning degreaser products for industrial and commercial applications along with a white labeling program.

