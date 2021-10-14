checkAd

Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ‑PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable November 29, 2021 to shareholders of record November 1, 2021.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations page.

Wertpapier


30.09.21Paychex, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results: Revenue Grew 16% and Diluted Earnings Per Share Grew 56%; Company Raises Business Outlook for the Year
16.09.21Paychex, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call for September 30, 2021
