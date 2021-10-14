The price for Dosell Consumer is communicated

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)iZafe Group AB (publ.) ("iZafe" or "the Company") announces that the price for the consumer version of Dosell will be SEK 299 per month.Dosell Consumer is a subscription …

Dosell Consumer is a subscription service without binding period or notice period. A subscription for Dosell Consumer can be subscribed and paid for by, for example, the user directly or relatives to the user. After the customer has purchased the hardware for SEK 499 on apoteket.se, the service offers easy registration with payment solutions directly in the app.

"We are very happy that Dosell, as of Monday October 18, will be made available through apoteket.se for anyone to buy, to a relative or to themself. In an early stage we already have about 20 satisfied users that have tested Dosell before launch. We have visited some of them to hear more about how their everyday life has been made simpler and how their safe use of medication has been facilitated by the help of Dosell. See this video where two of our users and their families describe their experiences. Dosell Consumer is a welcome aid in the home for all people who medicate daily." says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe.

About Dosell Consumer

Dosell Consumer and the Dosell app is a simpler version of iZafe's professional solution and is adjusted to let users and relatives administrate and ensure correct medication without being dependent on healthcare staff. Both versions of the product are compatible with sachets from every supplier on the market.

Dosell Consumer will be made available for delivery by Apoteket on Monday October 18, 2021, but it is already possible to register interest to ensure availability when Dosell Consumer is launched.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

