checkAd

Biote Recognized as 50-Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 20:32  |  19   |   |   

Biote has been announced as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in the 14th annual ranking compiled by The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) in collaboration with JP Morgan Chase Commercial Banking. The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries from consumer products to STEM, with eight companies in the healthcare field. From January to December of 2020, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $4.1 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 24,000 people.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006017/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JP Morgan Chase!
Long
Basispreis 149,11€
Hebel 13,10
Ask 1,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 173,69€
Hebel 12,54
Ask 0,94
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Terry S. Weber (Photo: Business Wire)

Terry S. Weber (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Biote team and I are honored to be recognized by the Women Presidents’ Organization and feel renewed determination to provide people, and especially women, with a wider variety of options to stay healthy and well,” stated Terry S. Weber, CEO of Biote. “Our mission to convince the industry and scientific community to focus on underrepresented research and treatment options has resonated with people around the world. We are committed to answering this need by expanding access to life-enhancing health therapies that can truly impact patient lives.”

The 50-Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2015 and every subsequent year.

Dr. Gary Donovitz, founder of Biote, has long been committed to raising the bar for health care and advancing responsible access to scientifically-based, life-enhancing health therapies. “Under Terry’s leadership, Biote is accelerating and scaling its work as a collaborative clinical educator and patient advocate in an underserved market,” stated Donovitz. “As we continue our efforts to advance clinical research and educate providers on the benefits of hormone optimization, we are also seeing patients becoming more proactive and empowered, and actively inquiring about how they can achieve a healthier and more satisfied life.”

“This year's honorees exemplify the commitment, determination and ingenuity that is necessary to thrive in today’s environment," said Thelma Ferguson, Managing Director & Northeast Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. “These exceptional women are living proof that necessity is the mother of innovation. Today, we are proud to support 50 extraordinary leaders who are redefining their industries and driving global economic growth.”

About Biote

Biote is a hormone optimization company that has translated over 80 years of scientific insight into clinically-validated medical approaches that identify and treat imbalances in the production of hormones. By partnering with over 4,700 medical providers across the United States, Biote is educating practitioners on the scientific evidence of the roles of hormones and supplements to support improved health, and on responsible treatment of patients. We are dedicated to helping patients live better, longer by changing the way healthcare is practiced on a global level.

About The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO)

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

About JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biote Recognized as 50-Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies of 2021 Biote has been announced as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in the 14th annual ranking compiled by The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) in collaboration with JP Morgan Chase Commercial Banking. The companies on this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Continental Cement Company Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AppHarvest, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:16 UhrAktien New York: Quartalszahlen und robuste Jobdaten treiben Erholung an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19:59 Uhrdigitalundivided Launches BREAKTHROUGH Program In Partnership With JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:26 UhrJPMorgan Chase Committing $8.4 Million to Improve Household Stability for Black, Hispanic and Latino and Other Underserved Households
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16:54 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Robuste Jobdaten treiben Erholung an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16:16 UhrROUNDUP: Erholung der Wirtschaft beschert US-Banken Gewinnsprünge
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14:55 UhrAktien New York Ausblick: Kursgewinne dank überzeugender Quartalsberichte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09:46 UhrWTI, JP Morgan, Tesla, Oracle, Deutsche Bank, Nordex, Airbus - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09:32 UhrMarktkompass: DAX fester, JP MORGAN & CROPENERGIES | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
08:29 UhrCREDIT SUISSE stuft JPMorgan auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
13.10.21JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces the Early Redemption of Callable Step-Up Fixed Rate Notes Due April 26, 2028
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten