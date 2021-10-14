checkAd

Caduceus Partners with SRAX

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., announces it has signed an agreement to engage SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data-management technology company, to assist in its investor outreach and growth initiatives.

"In a recent survey, the Brokerage firm Schwab found that these new investors are not just young people. They are also an older cohort discovering investing for the first time. Generation Investor has a median age of 35, compared with pre-2020 investors whose median age is 48, Schwab said. More than 50% of Generation Investor are millennials, 22% are Gen X, 16 are Gen Z and 11% are baby boomers."

McLovin's is a consumer-focused company. It is imperative for a Company like McLovin's to understand the demographics of the markets is operates in. This partnership will allow the Company to properly tailor the marketing and communication strategies it uses and more importantly to use the most efficient channels to reach out to consumers, shareholders, and investors. SRAX is uniquely positioned as a financial technology and digital marketing company. The Company believes this partnership will propel CSOC and McLovin's profile even further.

"We have been following SRAX for some time now. The Company's foray into the crypto token space through BigToken, as well as its expertise in the digital marketing space are impressive achievements. We believe this endeavor is going to be a very successful one and create further value for the Company and its shareholders.", said Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Caduceus Software Systems, Inc.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com.

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with is wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CSOC".

