checkAd

VinFast Announces Global Premiere Of Its New EVs At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 20:44  |  29   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast, the Vietnam-based automotive manufacturer established in 2017, has announced the global premiere of the company's new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Taking place at the LA Convention Center from November 19th to 28th, 2021, the LA Auto Show is one of the world's most influential automotive shows. VinFast will unveil two of its latest EV models at this year's event—VF e35 and VF e36—marking an important milestone in VinFast's global expansion plan.

VinFast logo.

VinFast is proud to be the only EV brand representing Vietnam to attend the 2021 LA Auto Show from November 19 to 28, 2021. At this year's LA Auto Show, VinFast will introduce the VF e35 and VF e36 electric SUV models in the respective D & E market segments. These two EVs integrate ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), featuring Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle, and more. Moreover, VF e35 and VF e36 are equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features with Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and E-Commerce Services, among others.

These advances stem from VinFast's strategic investments, pioneering research and development, and global collaboration with automotive industry leaders and innovative start-ups associated with VinFast and Vingroup.

At the event, VinFast will officially launch its global EV brand and its smart and environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions researched and developed by Vingroup's technology ecosystem.

This global premiere marks the official introduction of the VinFast EV brand to the North American market. Pre-order will begin in the first half of 2022.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, shared: "Global demand for quality EVs drives the work of our VinFast team every day.  We have made vigorous investments and conducted extensive market research to create premium EVs that will satisfy the desires of global customers. This is just the beginning. We hope to capture the hearts and imaginations of even the most demanding customers with VinFast's dedicated service and smart, high-quality products."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VinFast Announces Global Premiere Of Its New EVs At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - VinFast, the Vietnam-based automotive manufacturer established in 2017, has announced the global premiere of the company's new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Taking place at the LA Convention Center …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
Empire State Building Partners With Bronx Brewery As Second Vendor In ESB Pop-Up Program To Offer ...
Thermal Management in the Silicon Carbide Revolution, Discussed by IDTechEx
Fimatix completes acquisition of Testing Performance
Embracer Group acquires mobile game developer Jufeng Studio and eight mobile titles
Global Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 19.06 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
Riding the mmWave for a Full-blast 5G Experience with NEXCOM's Professional uCPE
Laboratory Informatics Market Size to Reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 | High Need for Diagnostics ...
A LITTLE FIND; the home of conscious brands with impact, announces industry leading collaboration ...
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI