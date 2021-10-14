VinFast Announces Global Premiere Of Its New EVs At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast, the Vietnam-based automotive manufacturer established in 2017, has announced the global premiere of the company's new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Taking place at the LA Convention Center from November 19th to 28th, 2021, the LA Auto Show is one of the world's most influential automotive shows. VinFast will unveil two of its latest EV models at this year's event—VF e35 and VF e36—marking an important milestone in VinFast's global expansion plan.

VinFast is proud to be the only EV brand representing Vietnam to attend the 2021 LA Auto Show from November 19 to 28, 2021. At this year's LA Auto Show, VinFast will introduce the VF e35 and VF e36 electric SUV models in the respective D & E market segments. These two EVs integrate ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), featuring Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle, and more. Moreover, VF e35 and VF e36 are equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features with Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and E-Commerce Services, among others.

These advances stem from VinFast's strategic investments, pioneering research and development, and global collaboration with automotive industry leaders and innovative start-ups associated with VinFast and Vingroup.

At the event, VinFast will officially launch its global EV brand and its smart and environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions researched and developed by Vingroup's technology ecosystem.

This global premiere marks the official introduction of the VinFast EV brand to the North American market. Pre-order will begin in the first half of 2022.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, shared: "Global demand for quality EVs drives the work of our VinFast team every day. We have made vigorous investments and conducted extensive market research to create premium EVs that will satisfy the desires of global customers. This is just the beginning. We hope to capture the hearts and imaginations of even the most demanding customers with VinFast's dedicated service and smart, high-quality products."