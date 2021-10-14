Interim Results Of A Pioneering Combination Study In Argentina With More Than 1,000 Participants Confirm The One-shot Sputnik Light Vaccine (The First Component Of The Sputnik V Vaccine) Is An Effective Universal Booster For Vaccines Produced By AstraZene

One-shot Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus. Sputnik V pioneered the heterogeneous boosting approach (a "vaccine cocktail" using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component). This approach is now also studied and followed by other vaccine producers through mix&match ("vaccine cocktail") approach.

Each "vaccine cocktail" combination with Sputnik Light provided higher antibody titer on 14th day after administering the second dose as compared to original homogenous (same vaccine as first and second dose) regimens of each of the vaccines.

The data also demonstrated high safety profile of using Sputnik Light in combinations with all other vaccines with no serious adverse events following the vaccination in any combinations.

The study provides the strongest scientific evidence to date supporting the mix&match approach with 5 vaccines involved.

AstraZeneca-Sputnik Light combination had earlier shown great immunogenicity and safety results in Azerbaijan and now in Argentina . AstraZeneca-Sputnik Light combination showed higher immunogenicity levels than the original AstraZeneca vaccine.

MOSCOW, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the interim results of the study in Argentina on heterogeneous regimens combining Sputnik Light (the first component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus) and vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino. The study is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Health of Argentina and RDIF.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the human adenovirus serotype 26, the first component of Sputnik V. Interim results of the study in Argentina are based on data from 1,102 volunteers, and 12 various vaccine combinations. The overall design of the study will include 2,800 subjects – 560 in each of the 5 provinces of Argentina: City and Province of Buenos Aires, as well as Córdoba, La Rioja and San Luis.

The heterogeneous boosting approach (a "vaccine cocktail" using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was pioneered by the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus - Sputnik V. This approach was proven to be successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against coronavirus. RDIF took the lead in initiating partnerships around the world to conduct joint studies on the combination of Sputnik Light with vaccines of other producers.