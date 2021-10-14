checkAd

SFL Successfully Prices a €500 Million Bond Issue

Regulatory News:

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE OFFER OF THE BONDS IS UNLAWFUL

Today, SFL (Paris:FLY) successfully priced its issue (the "Issue") of €500 million six and a half-year bonds maturing on 21 April 2028 with an annual coupon of 0.50% (the "Bonds").

The new issue will be used for general corporate purposes and extends the average maturity of the Group's debt as part of its proactive balance sheet management strategy.

The settlement of the Issue is expected to take place on 21 October 2021 and the Bonds will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The prospectus containing the terms and conditions of the Bonds will be available on SFL's website at the following address: https://www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com.

SFL is rated BBB+ with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

