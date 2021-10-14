checkAd

Organic Garage Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus and Announces Stock Option Grant

Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG) (FRA: 9CW1) (OTCQB: OGGFF), one of Canada’s leading independent grocers, is pleased to announce that it has filed, and received a receipt for, a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The Company has filed this Shelf Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.

The Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to offer and issue up to CAD $10 million (initially filed and disclosed as $15 million) of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination of the foregoing (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale. If any Securities are offered under the Shelf Prospectus, the terms of any such Securities and the intended use of net proceeds would be established at the time of the offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the such time.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces a grant of stock options (the “Options”), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company’s 10% rolling Stock Option Plan, to be granted on October 15, 2021 to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 1,050,000 common shares of the Company.

The Options will be exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at a price per share equal to the closing price of the common shares of the Company as at the date hereof, and will vest as to 25% on each of the date of grant and thereafter the Three-month, Six-month and, Nine-Month anniversaries of the date of grant.

Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the grant of the Options will result in a total 5,735,000 options outstanding.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Securities, nor will there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

