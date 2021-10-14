checkAd

Draegerwerk Q3 Sales EUR 770 Million; EBIT EUR 48 Million

Autor: PLX AI
14.10.2021, 20:55  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Draegerwerk outlook confirmed.Q3 sales EUR 770 millionQ3 EBIT EUR 48 millionOutlook FY EBIT margin 8-11%, FY revenue decline 2-6%Says sales and earnings were significantly below the strong prior-year figures due to lower sales in …

  • (PLX AI) – Draegerwerk outlook confirmed.
  • Q3 sales EUR 770 million
  • Q3 EBIT EUR 48 million
  • Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-11%, FY revenue decline 2-6%
  • Says sales and earnings were significantly below the strong prior-year figures due to lower sales in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the lower gross profit margin of around 46.9 percent
  • Order intake in the third quarter of around 760 million euros developed well ahead of the typically seasonally strong fourth quarter
  • However, material shortages for electronic components have increased the risk in the supply chain
