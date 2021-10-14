Draegerwerk Q3 Sales EUR 770 Million; EBIT EUR 48 Million

(PLX AI) – Draegerwerk outlook confirmed.

Q3 sales EUR 770 million

Q3 EBIT EUR 48 million

Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-11%, FY revenue decline 2-6%

Says sales and earnings were significantly below the strong prior-year figures due to lower sales in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the lower gross profit margin of around 46.9 percent

Says sales and earnings were significantly below the strong prior-year figures due to lower sales in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the lower gross profit margin of around 46.9 percent

Order intake in the third quarter of around 760 million euros developed well ahead of the typically seasonally strong fourth quarter

Order intake in the third quarter of around 760 million euros developed well ahead of the typically seasonally strong fourth quarter

However, material shortages for electronic components have increased the risk in the supply chain




