Draegerwerk Q3 Sales EUR 770 Million; EBIT EUR 48 Million
- (PLX AI) – Draegerwerk outlook confirmed.
- Q3 sales EUR 770 million
- Q3 EBIT EUR 48 million
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-11%, FY revenue decline 2-6%
- Says sales and earnings were significantly below the strong prior-year figures due to lower sales in connection with the coronavirus pandemic and the lower gross profit margin of around 46.9 percent
- Order intake in the third quarter of around 760 million euros developed well ahead of the typically seasonally strong fourth quarter
- However, material shortages for electronic components have increased the risk in the supply chain
