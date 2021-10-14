checkAd

Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce its next Zoom with Zimtu presentation will feature equity holding Aduro Clean Technologies and guest speakers Ofer Vicus, Founder and CEO, and Abe Dyck, VP Strategy & Business Development, on Wednesday October 27th, starting at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt). The format of the virtual event will include a corporate update from Aduro, and an opportunity to pose questions to the speakers.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Headquartered in Sarnia, Ontario, Aduro Clean Technologies is developer of patented water-based technologies to:

  • chemically recycle waste plastics
  • convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil
  • and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals

The company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Aduro has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

Today Aduro announced that this coming November it will attend the 2021 Mexican Petroleum Congress as one of ten companies selected to join Canada's Commercial Trade Mission. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website, https://adurocleantech.com.

Zoom with Zimtu Investor Presentation

To participate in the Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring Aduro Clean Technologies, please note the following:

Date: Wednesday October 27th, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

To RSVP for presentation / receive recorded version please visit: https://event.zimtu.com/

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



