The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT). The investigation concerns whether Owlet has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 4, 2021, Owlet disclosed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), which stated that “the Company’s marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA.” Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval. The Company also disclosed that the FDA “request[ed] the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $1.29 per share, or approximately 23.5%, from $5.48 per share to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021.