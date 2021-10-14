Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Appoints Direct Sales Veteran Lennon Ledbetter as Vice President of Sales

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway has hired Lennon Ledbetter to become the Company’s Vice President of Sales.



“A company is only as strong as its executive team and we look forward to strengthening our robust, talented team with Lennon,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “Lennon is renowned in the direct selling industry for being one of the pioneers at the world’s largest direct selling companies. Since then he has proven himself time and time again as one of the most influential and successful people in the industry. He will be tasked with continuing to grow Kannaway’s domestic and international presence, and with recruiting world-class talent into Kannaway. I could not be more confident in Lennon’s abilities to take Kannaway to the next level globally.”

Ledbetter is among the top achievers in the global direct sales industry and has a strong track record of generating millions in annual revenue. He is a sought-after motivational speaker and trainer, speaking to audiences in both packed stadiums and intimate conferences domestically and internationally. Ledbetter is also well-known for his mentorship abilities, specifically for inspiring and building successful teams and creating meaningful professional relationships within high-growth industries.

“I pride myself on working for companies that not only care about building successful teams that positively impact people but also that are looking to innovate and make a difference,” said Lennon Ledbetter, Kannaway’s new Vice President of Sales. “Kannaway checks all these boxes by helping people all over the world gain access to the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products on the market, as well as conveying the opportunity to thousands to get involved in owning a piece of the growing cannabis industry. It’s an honor to be invited to join a team that has pioneered so many things within the cannabis and hemp industries, and one that aims to continue doing so with its charitable partnerships, international expansion, and one that is truly focused on building leaders who are inspired to attain their dreams."