AGI Reaffirms 2021 Outlook and Announces Offering of $100 Million Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures and Redemption of Outstanding Debentures Due June 2022

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) (“AGI”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) announced today an operational and financing update.

AGI Reaffirms 2021 Outlook
AGI reaffirms its previously disclosed outlook for near-term financial results, which includes expectations for:

  • Q3 2021 sales to increase relative to Q3 2020 but, as expected, higher steel prices and supply chain challenges are anticipated to result in lower adjusted EBITDA1 on a year-over-year basis
  • Strong sales as well as adjusted EBITDA growth in Q4 2021
  • Very robust backlogs across AGI which were up 99% year-over-year as of September 30, 2021
  • Despite the anticipated steel impact in Q3 2021, full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $170 million, representing strong growth over 2020

“We will close out 2021 with record annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA due to outstanding execution by our global team which continues to gain market share while also dealing with extreme supply chain disruption,” commented Tim Close, President & CEO of AGI. “As previously noted, the third quarter was impacted by supply chain disruption. However, this impact will ease in the fourth quarter and into 2022 as we have good visibility to strong fourth quarter results and substantial growth for the year over 2020. Our Technology business has been impacted by supply chain issues and COVID-related restrictions which have lasted much longer than anticipated. Despite these factors impacting near-term Technology growth, we have substantially increased our dealer base for Technology products and made significant progress on our IoT product, production automation, and capacity expansion initiatives. As a result, we are well positioned to ramp up Technology growth as we head into 2022.”

Offering of Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures
AGI also announced that it has reached an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which AGI will issue on a “bought deal” basis, subject to regulatory approval, $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). AGI has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period expiring 30 days following closing, to purchase up to an additional $15,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures at the same price. If the over-allotment option is fully exercised, the total gross proceeds from the Offering to AGI will be $115,000,000.

