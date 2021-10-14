checkAd

Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2021 available

PARIS, FRANCE, October 14th, 2021 - Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2021 available

The Financial report for the First half Fiscal 2021 is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Tarkett’s website, www.tarkett.com, under section “Investors/ Corporate documents”. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of Fiscal 2021, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

Group Financial Officer
Tarkett – Raphaël Bauer – investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett.com

