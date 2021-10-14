ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Completion of Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to Industrial, Technology, Life Sciences Issuer

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN and OTC:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that, further to its …

Given the Company's focus on commercializing nanotechnology-enabled, next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment - and its work in other areas using graphene compounds - the Company believes the change in classification on the TSXV better reflects the current core business of the Company. The change of industry classification will be effective on the TSXV as of market open on October 18, 2021.

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (" ZEN " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:ZEN and OTC:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 26, 2021, it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to change its classification on the TSXV from a "mining issuer" to an "industrial, technology, or life sciences issuer." The change of classification was approved by the shareholders of the Company on September 27, 2021, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV.

ZEN is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

