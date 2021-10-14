checkAd

Sigma Labs to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 22:01  |  24   |   |   

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 21, 2021 …

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Labs President and CEO Mark Ruport and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13724392

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/ ...and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through November 4, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13724392

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:
Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668234/Sigma-Labs-to-Host-Third-Quarter-202 ...

Sigma Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sigma Labs to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 21, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Nexa Obtains Operating License for The Aripuanã Project
Greenlane and Jupiter Support Vape Cartridge Supplier in Requesting that U.S. International Trade ...
Fury Completes CAD$5,596,088 Non-Brokered Private Placement
Coeur d’Alene Bancorp Announces Its Third Quarter and Year to Date 2021 Results
Launch of Dosell Consumer in Italy
Blender Bites Initiates US Expansion Through Partnership With Retail Broker, Active Marketing Group ...
TECO 2030 Signs Supply Frame Agreement with Chemgas Shipping
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Divestment of Narrabri thermal coal royalty
Aduro Clean Technologies Returns to the Mexican Petroleum Congress as One of Ten Companies Selected ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Sigma Labs to Present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21Sigma Labs Appoints Former GE Additive Manufacturing Executive Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice President
Accesswire | Analysen