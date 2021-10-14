Hologic to Acquire Bolder Surgical for $160 Million, Expanding its Surgical Franchise

“This acquisition will broaden our growing Surgical portfolio by adding Bolder’s differentiated advanced vessel sealing and dissection tools that are used in laparoscopic procedures,” said Essex Mitchell, Hologic’s Division President, Surgical. “We can accelerate growth and improve patient outcomes by leveraging our significant commercial resources and strong relationships with OB/GYNs.”

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bolder Surgical, a privately held, U.S.-based company that provides advanced energy vessel sealing surgical devices, for approximately $160 million, subject to working capital and other customary closing adjustments.

The transaction adds laparoscopic vessel sealing, dividing and dissecting devices to the Hologic portfolio and also will enable Hologic to expand the use of Bolder’s devices to OB/GYN specialists. Hologic estimates that there are five times more laparoscopic procedures in OB/GYN applications than in pediatrics, where Bolder focuses today. Bolder’s CoolSeal devices feature slender, dual action jaws, allowing for dissection, vessel sealing and dividing all in one device. The ability to use a combination device improves surgical efficiency by reducing the need for instrument exchanges. In addition, Bolder’s JustRight 3 mm vessel sealer and the JustRight 5 mm stapler are designed for small surgical spaces such as in pediatric cases, which can help reduce the need for larger, overpowered instruments.

“Becoming part of Hologic and its highly respected and well-known Surgical business is an exciting and pivotal junction for Bolder,” said Robert Kline, Bolder Surgical’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we will accelerate realizing Bolder’s vision to increase the efficiency of both surgeons and hospitals. Joining Hologic, with its similar mission, culture, and world-class portfolio of products, is an ideal fit for Bolder.”

The complementary acquisition of Bolder Surgical will add to Hologic’s surgical product line, which includes the NovaSure endometrial ablation system for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding, the MyoSure tissue removal devices for the treatment of intrauterine fibroids and polyps, the Acessa laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation system for the treatment of fibroids, and the Fluent fluid management system for streamlining hysteroscopic procedures.