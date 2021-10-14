checkAd

Supreme Court of British Columbia Grants Final Order to theScore Approving Arrangement with Penn National Gaming

14.10.2021, 22:00   

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“Penn National”), by way of its subsidiary, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of theScore (other than those held by Penn National and its subsidiaries).

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement with Penn National, the Arrangement is expected to close on October 19, 2021.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

theScore empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa. theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 43 properties across 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 24 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

Wertpapier


