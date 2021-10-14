checkAd

Holiday Shopping Starts Now with Lenovo’s Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

Lenovo is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale, where consumers can receive discounts ahead of the highly anticipated Black Friday Sale. This sale runs from October 18 to November 1 and includes significant discounts on laptops, desktops, tablets, monitors, electronics and accessories.

Shoppers can take advantage of deals like ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops for up to 59% off, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops for more than 25% off normal prices and select gaming laptops for less than $850. These deals are exclusively available at lenovo.com. The sale culminates on November 1 with a “sneak peek” offer of a Black Friday Sale doorbuster deal, with limited quantities of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (16”) gaming laptop available at only $1,599.99.

Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale*:

  • ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 up to 59% off
  • Chromebooks starting for less than $250
  • Gaming laptops for less than $850
  • Up to 28% off Yoga 2-in-1 laptops
  • Select All in One Desktops for less than $950
  • Deals on Wicked audio accessories
  • 40% off Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse
  • Mad Catz gaming accessories up to 20% off
  • Select tablets for less than $150
  • Up to 65% off PC accessories including mice, backpacks, and headsets

Plus, don’t forget about the MyLenovo Rewards program. Customers who sign up and make purchases on lenovo.com get 3% of the purchase price returned to them as MyLenovo Rewards to use on future website purchases. MyLenovo Rewards points can be redeemed on Lenovo products and great electronics from some of the world’s top brands. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards

“While some consumers wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to begin their holiday shopping, others want to get a head start on finding the perfect gift for their loved ones. The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale was designed with these shoppers in mind. During this early holiday sale period, customers will find great tech gifts for everyone on their holiday list,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Black Friday Sneak Peek, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters/?cid=us:seo:41h72l

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.




Holiday Shopping Starts Now with Lenovo’s Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale Lenovo is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale, where consumers can receive discounts ahead of the highly anticipated Black Friday Sale. This sale runs from October 18 to November 1 and includes significant …

