Duolingo to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL), the world's leading mobile language learning platform, will announce its results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 following the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible to the public at https://investors.duolingo.com. A webcast replay will be available after the live event.