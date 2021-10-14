checkAd

Duolingo to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL), the world's leading mobile language learning platform, will announce its results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 following the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible to the public at https://investors.duolingo.com. A webcast replay will be available after the live event.

About Duolingo
Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally, offering courses in 40 languages to approximately 40 million monthly active users. With over 500 million downloads, its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

Contact Information

Investors:
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
VP of Investor Relations
ir@duolingo.com

Media:
Sam Dalsimer
Global Head of Communications
press@duolingo.com

 





