Nuwellis, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE), announced today that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at https://ir.nuwellis.com. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 1436426. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investors page at https://ir.nuwellis.com.