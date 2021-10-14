Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, October 28, 2021
MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 prior to the
market opening on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern time the same day. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive
Officer, and Paul Walsh, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.
Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:
What: Allegro MicroSystems’ Q2 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT
Conference Dial-in: 1-833-665-0677
International Dial-in: 1-929-517-0172
Conference ID: 7880742
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5khpudn6
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible via Allegro MicroSystems’ investor relations page: investors.allegromicro.com.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.
Contact: Katherine Blye
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
kblye@allegromicro.com
