Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission With Respect to Proposed Business Combination With Anghami

The registration statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities subject to the registration statement may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anghami Inc. (“Anghami” or the “Company”), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, and Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company led by CEO F. Jacob Cherian and co-founders Saurabh Gupta and Abhayanand Singh, announced today they have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 with respect to their proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”). The Form F-4 filing can be found here . The registration statement was previously submitted confidentially to the SEC on August 2, 2021 and amended on September 21, 2021.

The Business Combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of VMAC’s stockholders, and is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the Company will operate under the Anghami name and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ trading under the new symbol “ANGH”.

For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

VMAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.

To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.

About Anghami Inc.

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.