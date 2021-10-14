TILT Holdings Celebrates Brockton Medical Dispensary Grand Opening; Receives Final Adult-Use Retail Establishment License

Medical Grand Opening this Saturday and Sunday, October 16-17, 2021

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that the Grand Opening of its Commonwealth Alternative Care (“CAC”) Brockton, Massachusetts location will take place this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17. Additionally, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“CCC” or the “Commission”) has awarded the CAC Brockton location a final adult-use retail establishment license, with sales to commence pending final inspection by the CCC.



The Grand Opening celebration will kick-off on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome remarks featuring Brockton city officials and representatives from TILT Holdings including Chief Executive Officer Gary Santo and Chief Operating Officer Dana Arvidson. Throughout the weekend, the Grand Opening festivities will welcome patients to the new location with brand activations from TILT brand partners Old Pal, Her Highness, 1906 and Airo alongside industry favorites Wana Brands and Select Oil. CAC in-house brands One, Chroma and Slate will also be featured as patients are invited to experience non-medicated samples from the dispensary’s chef-driven kitchen. Brand activations will be live from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and include uninfused samples, swag, educational materials, promotional giveaways and raffles.

“We are proud to begin serving Brockton patients with premium product offerings in a welcoming and educational environment,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “Our Massachusetts team has been working diligently to bring this project to fruition, and we are grateful to not only Mayor Robert Sullivan, but also to the Brockton City Council and Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for their continued support as we reach this milestone. We are excited to welcome medical marijuana patients to CAC today and we eagerly await final inspections to welcome recreational consumers to our Brockton location in the near future.”