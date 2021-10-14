checkAd

CareDx to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 22:01  |  17   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 after market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 201-493-6725 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13724010. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Investor Relations
Ian Cooney
415-287-2300 x 3550
investor@caredx.com 





