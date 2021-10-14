checkAd

Capital Southwest Supports DFW Capital Partners’ Investment in Industrial Security Integrators

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 22:01  |  30   |   |   

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported DFW Capital Partners (“DFW”) in its investment in Industrial Security Integrators (“IsI”) with a revolving credit facility, first lien term loan, and a minority equity co-investment. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent.

"We are excited to partner with DFW on its investment in IsI,” said Josh Weinstein, Senior Managing Director of Capital Southwest. “The Company is well positioned to benefit from the increasing need for threat management and compliance expertise within the cybersecurity industry.” Grant Eason, Senior Vice President of Capital Southwest, said, “IsI provides cost-effective managed compliance and cybersecurity solutions that are positioned to continue to grow with DFW’s investment.”

Based in Herndon, VA, IsI is a leading provider of technology-based compliance and cybersecurity services. The company operates three divisions comprising Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, and Security Control Software.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $799 million in investments at fair value as of June 30, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About DFW Capital Partners

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. The firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on healthcare, non-discretionary consumer services, outsourced business services, and industrial support services. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in building leading companies. DFW is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, Maryland

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Southwest Supports DFW Capital Partners’ Investment in Industrial Security Integrators DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
A.I.S. Resources Gravity Geophysics Reveals Highly Prospective New Gold Drill Targets at ...
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Virtu Financial Congratulates Victoria Stone for Her Crystal Ladder Award From Women in Finance ...
Majic Signs LOI to Acquire Majority Interest in PCEX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...