Capital Southwest Supports DFW Capital Partners’ Investment in Industrial Security Integrators

"We are excited to partner with DFW on its investment in IsI,” said Josh Weinstein, Senior Managing Director of Capital Southwest. “The Company is well positioned to benefit from the increasing need for threat management and compliance expertise within the cybersecurity industry.” Grant Eason, Senior Vice President of Capital Southwest, said, “IsI provides cost-effective managed compliance and cybersecurity solutions that are positioned to continue to grow with DFW’s investment.”

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported DFW Capital Partners (“DFW”) in its investment in Industrial Security Integrators (“IsI”) with a revolving credit facility, first lien term loan, and a minority equity co-investment. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent.

Based in Herndon, VA, IsI is a leading provider of technology-based compliance and cybersecurity services. The company operates three divisions comprising Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, and Security Control Software.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $799 million in investments at fair value as of June 30, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About DFW Capital Partners

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. The firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on healthcare, non-discretionary consumer services, outsourced business services, and industrial support services. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in building leading companies. DFW is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, Maryland