Arena Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 4

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a question and answer session via conference call and live webcast with the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

When: Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET
Webcast: Conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at https://invest.arenapharm.com/events-presentations

A recording of the conference call will be archived for 30 days after the call.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it’s done.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's corporate update webcast, purpose, work, ideas, and execution. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

