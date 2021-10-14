Teradata Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.