Cohu To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 28

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services will release financial results for third quarter 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1-866-434-5330 (domestic) or 1-213-660-0873 (international) and entering the pass code 9237355. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cohu.com.