Grid Dynamics and Tacit Knowledge Partner with selfolgi to Revolutionize the Aesthetic Medicine and Healthtech Industry With Composable Commerce

Tacit Knowledge, a Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”) company, has partnered with healthtech startup, selfologi, to launch a first of its kind, all-in-one online platform where cosmetic consumers can access trusted information about procedures, explore their local markets and book themselves professional treatments.

According to Google search data, more than one million searches are made each month on aesthetic medicine treatments in the Middle East. Meanwhile, selfologi estimates that over $2.2 billion USD worth of cosmetic treatments are taking place across the region annually.

“Currently, almost all cosmetic treatments are booked offline, with consumers not having access to updated, regionally-relevant information that can aid their decision-making. When it comes to something as personal as cosmetic treatments and procedures, selfologi was born with the vision of offering an unparalleled platform that informs, educates, and helps consumers make the right choice for themselves, and realise their full potential,” said Tamer Wali, Founder of selfologi.

Rob Pye, CEO of selfologi added: “At selfologi, we aim to revolutionise the cosmetic and healthtech industry by providing a consumer-centric destination for cosmetic treatments and procedures. With support from the region’s leading experts in aesthetic technologies, alongside some of the best digital brains in the business, selfologi is set to be a game-changer and a pioneer in the multi-billion-dollar cosmetic treatments industry.”

This innovative selfologi business is built on an equally innovative Composable Commerce architecture, providing selfolgi the flexibility to deploy best-in-breed technology and bespoke customer experiences crafted to meet the unique needs of their business. Tacit Knowledge and selfologi worked with partners commercetools, Amplience, Algolia to deploy the ecommerce platform, which plans to be fully transactional in the coming months.

“The composable approach has moved discussions with the business from ‘platform A only allows this feature in this particular way’ to ‘this is how and when we can deliver this feature’. In selfologi's case, this approach allowed them to go to market early with a content rich non-transactional website while the teams continue working to add commerce capabilities as quickly as possible. New features will be available online as soon as they are ready. This is a business-changing, strategic advantage in today's fast changing market,” said Maneesh Kumar, Director of Technical Consulting and Delivery at Tacit Knowledge.

