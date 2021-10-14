checkAd

LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of $500 Million Notes Offering

14.10.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB”) today announced the completion of its previously announced private offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”).

The Notes were issued at a price equal to 100% of their face value. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to redeem $435,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of LSB’s 9.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Existing Notes”), representing all of the Existing Notes outstanding, to pay related transaction fees, expenses and premiums and, to the extent of any remaining net proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

LSB previously issued a conditional notice of redemption on September 29, 2021, to redeem all of the Existing Notes (the “Redemption”), conditioned on the closing of the offering of the Notes, which condition was satisfied as of October 14, 2021. The Redemption is scheduled for October 29, 2021.

Also on October 14, 2021, LSB satisfied and discharged its obligations under the indenture governing the Existing Notes by irrevocably depositing with the trustee for the Existing Notes funds sufficient to redeem the Existing Notes in full and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Notes were sold pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to eligible purchasers in the United States and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States.

