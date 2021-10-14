Dropbox to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-7844 from the United States or (786) 815-8440 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 7:00 PM ET on November 11, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with recording access code 2628759.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

