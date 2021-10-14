AbCellera to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021
AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.
The live webcast of the earnings conference will be available through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.
About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. To learn more, visit www.abcellera.com.
Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.
