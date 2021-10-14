Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $88.1 Million in Awarded Work

Sea Bright to Manasquan, Section II Beach Project (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $26.6 million)





Portsmouth Harbor and Piscataqua River Maintenance and Improvement Dredging Project (Capital, New Hampshire and Maine, $25.6 million)





Oak Island Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $17.1 million)





Coastal Storm Risk Management South Hutchinson Island Initial Construction Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $11.3 million)





Mobile Harbor, Deepening and Widening – Phase 3 Project Modification (Capital, Alabama, $7.5 million)



The Sea Bright to Manasquan, Section II Beach Project that was awarded in the third quarter is part of the Sandy Hook to Barnegat Inlet Beach Erosion Control Project. At this time the base contract was awarded that includes dredging from an offshore borrow area and pumping sand to Allenhurst and Deal beaches. Open options totaling $21.1 million remain in low bids pending award bringing total contract to $47.7 million. This project will provide beach fill to towns of Elberon and Sea Girt. The client on this project is the US Army Corps of Engineers, New York District and majority is federally funded with additional funding from the state of New Jersey. Hopper dredging work is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 with estimated completion in the first quarter of 2022.

The Portsmouth Harbor and Piscataqua River Maintenance and Improvement Dredging Project, awarded in the third quarter, includes widening the turning basin in the Piscataqua River with beneficial use of material offshore and nearshore. This deepening project strategically adds on to our Boston deepening project which presently is progressing on schedule. Mechanical dredging, drilling and blasting work is expected to commence at the end of the fourth quarter 2021 and is estimated to complete in the Spring of 2022. The client on this project is the US Army Corps of Engineers, New England District and is federally funded.