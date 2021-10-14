Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games Gears Up for Round Two on October 16, 2021

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) announced that after a thrilling 1 st race, the stage is set for round 2 of the Le Mans Virtual Series, the 6 Hours of Spa Virtual, slated for October 16, 2021 at 07:30 a.m. EDT. Saturday’s race will feature 38 entries (entry list HERE) . Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between Motorsport Games -- a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world -- and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (“ACO”) -- the creators and organizers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (the “FIA WEC”).

The 2021-22 season of the Le Mans Virtual Series consists of 5 rounds, the 2nd of which is the 6 Hours of Spa Virtual. The 38 prototype and grand touring endurance entries will compete virtually on the infamous 7 kilometer Belgian circuit, including famous corners and bends such as Eau Rouge, Raidillon, Stavelot and La Source. The live broadcast will feature lead commentary by FIA WEC’s Duncan Vincent, together with Chris McCarthy and Lewis McGlade. Full details of how to follow the broadcast and all the action can be found below, including live on www.lemansvirtual.com.

Round 2 of the Le Mans Virtual Series comes on the heels of a successful 1st round that saw more than 2.6 million impressions worldwide and a thrilling victory from Realteam Hydrogen Redline. The 1st round of the esports endurance racing championship was an action-packed and incident-filled 4 Hours of Monza on September 25, 2021. Monza’s more than 2.6 million impressions on official channels during race week alone set the stage for a wildly successful series. Viewers can expect even more thrills and excitement for this coming round! Realteam Hydrogen Redline’s drivers Dani Juncadella, Jeffrey Rietveld and Michal Smidl took 1st place overall, while GPX Rebellion Esports and team Floyd Bykolles-Burst finished in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. Mitchell Dejong, Mack Bakkum and Martin Kronke from the Porsche Esports Team took the Le Mans Grand Touring Endurance honors in a class that featured no fewer than 5 different manufacturers represented. Check out video highlights from the September 25th races, which set the stage for an action-packed 2nd round, here!